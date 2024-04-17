Melania Trump avoids the courtroom, but is said to share her husband’s anger

WASHINGTON - In January 2018, when she first saw reports that her husband had paid off a porn actor, Melania Trump was furious. She jetted off to Palm Beach, Florida, leaving the president to languish in Washington. She eventually returned, only to take a separate car to Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address.

As a criminal trial against Trump opened on April 15, on charges that he had falsified records to cover up that sex scandal involving Stormy Daniels, Melania Trump did not appear. She has long privately referred to the case involving Ms Daniels as “his problem” and not hers.

But the former first lady shares his view that the trial itself is unfair, according to several people familiar with her thinking.

In private, she has called the proceedings “a disgrace” tantamount to election interference, according to a person with direct knowledge of her comments who could not speak publicly out of fear of jeopardising a personal relationship with the Trumps.

She may support her husband, but Mrs Trump, whose daily news habit involves scouring headlines for coverage of herself, is bound to see headlines involving Donald Trump and Ms Daniels that could reopen old wounds. On April 15, Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over the case, also said Melania Trump could be among the potential witnesses as the trial gets under way.

All of this could put Donald Trump on shaky ground with his wife, who has defended him in some critical moments – including when he bragged on tape about grabbing women by their genitals – and withheld her public support in others, such as when she did not appear alongside him as he locked up victories on Super Tuesday.

“At the end of the day, she can make or break his candidacy,” said Ms Stephanie Grisham, Melania Trump’s former press secretary who resigned on Jan 6, 2021, and went on to write a memoir. “And at the end of the day, she could probably make or break him.”

Some of the more personally damaging details of Donald Trump’s behaviour may not come up in court. On April 15, Justice Merchan banned some testimony related to the timing of a reported affair between Trump and a former Playboy model, Ms Karen McDougal. The National Enquirer, which has long-standing ties to Trump, bought the rights to Ms McDougal’s story for US$150,000 and then never published it – a practice known as “catch and kill.”

Jurors may hear about the relationship between Trump and Ms McDougal, Justice Merchan ruled – but not accounts that the affair continued while Melania Trump was pregnant with their son, Barron. (If the court proceedings bring up Barron, whose privacy his mother fiercely guards, Ms Grisham said, Trump is likely to be “not happy” with her husband “all over again.”)

The trial is nonetheless all but certain to examine a timeline that Trump would prefer not to revisit. Donald Trump and Ms Daniels met at a 2006 celebrity golf tournament, at a time when the Trumps had been married for a year and Melania Trump had recently given birth to Barron.

Donald Trump has denied having a sexual encounter with Ms Daniels. But prosecutors say that when Ms Daniels looked to sell her story a decade later, Trump directed Michael Cohen, then his lawyer and fixer, to pay Ms Daniels US$130,000 to keep quiet. The reports of a payoff blindsided Melania Trump, who responded to the initial reports by getting out of town.

She cancelled a trip to Davos, Switzerland, with her husband, made an impromptu visit to the Holocaust Memorial Museum, and then she jetted off to Mar-a-Lago, the Trumps’ beachside fortress in Palm Beach, where she spent part of her trip relaxing at the spa. She eventually reappeared, only to take a separate car to Donald Trump’s State of the Union address and appear on the arm of a male military aide.