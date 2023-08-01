Hunter Biden associate described casual calls with Joe, Democratic lawmaker says

WASHINGTON - A witness in the Republican-led probe of US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden on Monday said the elder Biden spoke multiple times to his son’s associates but did not talk about business deals, according to a Democratic lawmaker.

Former Hunter Biden associate Devon Archer appeared for a closed-door interview led by staff from the US House of Representatives Oversight Committee, which Republican lawmakers hoped would shed light on unproven allegations that Biden was directly involved in his son’s business dealings in Ukraine.

But Democratic Representative Dan Goldman, who attended the interview, told reporters Archer provided no evidence of wrongdoing by the elder Biden. The inquiry is focused on the years when Biden was vice president under President Barack Obama, from 2009-2017.

“There is no evidence that anyone other than Hunter Biden received any money in connection with the business transactions with Devon Archer,” Goldman said.

Republican Representative Jim Jordan, a leading panel member who also chairs the House Judiciary Committee, told reporters that the session was productive. He declined further comment.

Goldman said Archer told investigators that Hunter Biden spoke with his father daily while serving on the board of the Ukraine energy company Burisma, and had the then-vice president talk to business associates and others by speaker phone about 20 times over 10 years.

Republicans had expected Archer’s description of the phone calls to provide incriminating evidence against Joe Biden.

Republican Representative Andy Biggs, who has already co-sponsored legislation to impeach President Biden, said Archer’s testimony implicated the president.

“Archer talked about the ‘big guy’ and how Hunter Biden always said, ‘We need to talk to my guy,’“ Biggs told reporters. “I think we should do an impeachment inquiry.”

But Goldman said: “It was all casual conversation, niceties about the weather, what’s going on. There wasn’t a single conversation about any of the business dealings that Hunter had.”

House Republicans allege that Hunter Biden used his father’s status as vice president in an influence peddling scheme while he was at Burisma nearly a decade ago.

The White House has said Joe Biden was never in business with his son.