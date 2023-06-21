For US President Biden, the subject of his son Hunter is both personally and politically painful

WASHINGTON – After more than a half-century in politics, no subject may be more personally painful nor politically problematic for President Joe Biden than his troubled son, Hunter.

Hunter Biden is by all accounts a gaping wound in the President’s heart and the most sensitive soft spot in his campaign armour.

On the one hand, Hunter Biden’s agreement on Tuesday to plead guilty to two misdemeanour tax crimes capped a five-year investigation without allegations of wrongdoing by the President or, presumably, prison time for his youngest son.

But on the other hand, it put Hunter Biden once again in the crosshairs of the president’s adversaries who instantly complained that the wayward son got off too easy.

The saga of the 53-year-old presidential progeny who has struggled with a crack cocaine addiction has become a fixation of the political right, which sees him, or at least has cast him, as a walking, talking exemplar of the pay-to-play culture of the Washington swamp who profited off his name.

The phrase “Hunter Biden’s laptop” has taken on totemic meaning for opponents of the President even if they cannot describe what was actually found on the computer that turned up at a repair shop in 2020.

The timing of the younger Biden’s plea agreement, coming just a week after the indictment of former president Donald Trump on 37 felony counts of jeopardising national security and obstructing justice, invariably generated comparisons between two vastly different cases.

The President’s allies pointed to the plea deal as evidence that Mr Biden was playing it straight by letting a prosecutor first appointed by Trump decide how to handle his son’s misconduct, while the former president and his backers characterised it as proof of selective justice.

“The corrupt Biden DOJ (Department of Justice) just cleared up hundreds of years of criminal liability by giving Hunter Biden a mere ‘traffic ticket,’” Trump wrote on his social media platform.

“Slap on the wrist” became the official phrase echoed by Republicans like representatives James Comer of Kentucky and Elise Stefanik of New York.

Mr David Brock, a Democratic operative, said the outcome of the prosecution refuted the many allegations hurled at the President and his son since the Trump administration.

“Hunter will not be charged with any of the unfounded and outlandish issues Republicans and right-wing media have used to smear him with for years,” Mr Brock said.

It is a debate Mr Biden would just as soon not engage in, and he stayed quiet in the hours after news of his son’s plea agreement broke, authorising a White House spokesman to say only that he and the first lady “love their son and support him as he continues to rebuild his life”.