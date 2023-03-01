EPA chief revisits Ohio derailment site as Republicans blast Biden

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio - The US Environmental Protection Agency chief on Tuesday postponed a trip to Africa to make a third visit to the site of an Ohio train derailment and toxic spill, while President Joe Biden’s administration jousted verbally with Republicans who criticised its response to the incident.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan reassured concerned residents of East Palestine that testing showed water was safe to drink and the air safe to breathe after the Feb 3 derailment led to a controlled burn of chemicals aboard rail cars.

“I recognise there has been a deficit of trust,” Mr Regan told reporters as he opened an EPA outreach office in a red-brick storefront in the town of 4,700.

“We are going to be laser-focused on the cleanup and to continue to protect the public from any kind of harm.”

Former US president Donald Trump and some other Republicans criticised the Biden administration’s handling of the derailment.

The administration in turn slammed Mr Trump and his Republicans for slackening rail safety and environmental protection measures when they ran the government.

Mr Regan, who postponed a trip to West Africa to make Tuesday’s Ohio visit, said federal agencies would stay in the area, which voted overwhelmingly for Trump in 2020, for as long as it took to bounce back from the disaster.

On Monday, the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee said it was opening an inquiry into the EPA’s actions following the derailment. Republicans on the committee sought information on the EPA’s response and monitoring.

East Palestine resident Ted Murphy, 58, had to leave his home close to the derailment. He said his throat burns and his nose runs when he returns to the property to pick up possessions.