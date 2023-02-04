Train derailment causes massive fire in Ohio, residents within 1.6km radius evacuated: Report

WASHINGTON - A train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio on Friday night causing a massive fire in the area, local media reported.

Emergency crews have been evacuating residents from their homes within a 1.6km radius of the fire, according to several reports.

It is not immediately clear if there are any casualties.

The East Palestine police department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for details.

Freight railroad company Norfolk Southern Corp is “coordinating closely with local first responders while mobilising our own teams”, a company spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

The person did not immediately respond to queries about what the train was carrying or what caused the derailment. REUTERS

