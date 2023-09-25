From robot dogs to micro drones, SAF tests unmanned platforms in US exercise

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho – Amid the sand and rocks of the mountaintop, a series of footprints that seemingly belonged to a small animal dotted the landscape, walking towards unmarked containers simulating an urban environment.

From outside, the only thing that could be heard over the sound of the wind were thuds emanating from within the containers – each step giving off a sense of foreboding.

When it finally emerged, the four-legged entity – the size of a German shepherd – was green, with a face resembling a spider as an array of sensors and cameras acted as its eyes.

The “spider dog” is actually an unmanned ground vehicle made by United States-based Ghost Robotics, with its capabilities developed by the Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA). The Singapore Army is currently trialling it as part of Exercise Forging Sabre in Idaho, to give soldiers an edge before they conduct urban operations.

Captain Loy Yong Wei, from the Singapore Armed Forces’ (SAF) Sense and Strike Acceleration Centre in Headquarters 6th Singapore Division, said the robot dogs are a “viable solution” for complex terrain and highly urbanised landscapes.

“They are able to do terrain confirmation as well as some target detection autonomously without actually having boots on the ground,” said the 26-year-old lead officer for the project.

Through the use of light detection and ranging sensors, these robot dogs can create 3D models and maps of the terrain, which better inform soldiers of what to expect.

At the same time, the robot dog ensures the soldiers’ safety, said Mr Bryan Ng, 35, who heads the capability development of unmanned ground vehicles at DSTA.

“If it does detect a threat, then actually, its job is done. If it gets shot, it’s done its duty already... that’s why we use robots for this, not humans,” he said.

Adding to the army’s threat-detection capabilities is the use of micro UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles), which was demonstrated by reconnaissance troops from 11C4I battalion.

One soldier is able to operate multiple numbers of the small drones via a tablet.

Through pre-planned flight routes, the drones are able to scan the battlefield, and have the captured footage processed via a computer through the use of algorithms to automatically identify targets, ranging from vehicles to weapon systems.

Members of the Singapore media were given a demonstration last Friday (Saturday Singapore time), where a single soldier – flanked by four others ready to take manual control of each drone if the need arises – activated four drones.