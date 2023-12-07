Do not let Putin win, Biden pleads with US Republicans on Ukraine

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden pleaded with Republicans for a fresh infusion of military aid for Ukraine on Dec 6, warning that a victory for Russia over Ukraine would leave Moscow in position to attack Nato allies and could draw the US into a war.

Mr Biden spoke as the United States planned to announce US$175 million (S$230 million) in additional Ukraine aid from its dwindling supply of money for Kyiv.

He signalled a willingness to make significant changes to US migration policy along the border with Mexico to try to draw Republican support.

“If Putin takes Ukraine, he won’t stop there,” Mr Biden said. Putin will attack a Nato ally, he predicted, and then “we’ll have something that we don’t seek and that we don’t have today: American troops fighting Russian troops,” Mr Biden said.

“We can’t let Putin win,” he said.

The White House warned this week that the US is running out of time and money to help Ukraine repel Russia’s invasion.

By mid-November, the US Defence Department had used 97 per cent of US$62.3 billion (S$83 billion) in supplemental funding it had received and the State Department had used all of the US$4.7 billion in military assistance funding it had been allocated, US budget director Shalanda Young said this week.

A US official said the United States has less than US$1 billion in “replenishment authority.” This means that if Congress does not provide new funds to buy replacement equipment, the US, Ukraine and arms makers may be forced to take other steps to backfill stocks.