Biden to announce $175 million for Ukraine, press Congress for more

FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy walks down the White House colonnade to the Oval Office with U.S. President Joe Biden during a visit to the White House in Washington, U.S., September 21, 2023. Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Updated
18 sec ago
Published
24 min ago

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Joe Biden will announce $175 million in additional Ukraine aid during remarks at 12 p.m. ET (1700 GMT) on Wednesday, a U.S. official said, while urging Congress to pass his national security funding request.

The White House warned this week that the U.S. is running out of time and money help Ukraine repel Russia's invasion.

By mid-November, the U.S. Defense Department had used 97% of $62.3 billion in supplemental funding it had received and the State Department had used all of the $4.7 billion in military assistance funding it had been allocated, U.S. budget director Shalanda Young said this week. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top