Biden to announce $175 million for Ukraine, press Congress for more

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Joe Biden will announce $175 million in additional Ukraine aid during remarks at 12 p.m. ET (1700 GMT) on Wednesday, a U.S. official said, while urging Congress to pass his national security funding request.

The White House warned this week that the U.S. is running out of time and money help Ukraine repel Russia's invasion.

By mid-November, the U.S. Defense Department had used 97% of $62.3 billion in supplemental funding it had received and the State Department had used all of the $4.7 billion in military assistance funding it had been allocated, U.S. budget director Shalanda Young said this week. REUTERS