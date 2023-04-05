Defiant Trump rallies Republicans, but more legal challenges may be lying in wait

Manhattan’s liberals made fun of Donald Trump, the man with the gold bathroom fittings, well before he ran for president, but Trump could be having the last laugh – at least for now – with his recent arraignment giving him a boost in polling.

A stony-faced Trump pleaded not guilty at the criminal court in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday, but the images shared online fed right into his narrative of being a target of political persecution by liberal elites, setting the scene for a grievance-filled speech upon a defiant return to his home in Florida.