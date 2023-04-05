Media spectacle, loud crowds mark former US president Donald Trump’s arraignment in Manhattan

NEW YORK - Amid feverish television reporting, a raucous crowd of chanting rival protesters and hovering media helicopters tracking his every move, Donald Trump walked into the Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday afternoon to become the first former president of the United States to be prosecuted.

The 76-year-old billionaire was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records relating to hush money payments made around the time of the 2016 US presidential election, which he won.

As expected, Trump pleaded not guilty, and made no immediate public remarks – nor did he appear for the small crowd of about 150 supporters who packed into one half of a park in front of the court in Lower Manhattan on the edge of Chinatown.

In the other half of the park was an equal number of people celebrating the indictment, separated from Trump’s supporters by barriers, with the no man’s land in between patrolled by police officers.

The two sides faced off across the barriers, dancing, beating drums, waving banners and flags and taunting each other, watched by onlookers, thrill-seekers and performers, and the occasional bewildered dog.

Arguments broke out at times in the dense crowd, with hundreds of journalists bristling with cameras and microphones tracking every move. But police swiftly moved in to separate people and bundle off the occasional person who tried crossing the lines. And, while the crowd was rumbustious and argumentative, there was no violence.

It was certainly a media spectacle. Helicopters tracked Trump’s every move, from the moment he left Trump Tower in Fifth Avenue. On the eve of the arraignment, they had tracked his motorcade in Florida – and his flight as well.

Former Ohio governor John Kasich said on MSNBC: “There are more interesting things happening, but I guess we’re all fixated.”

According to prosecutors, in addition to the US$130,000 payment (S$172,314) to adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their alleged affair – he denies they had one – there were other “catch and kill” payments made to suppress awkward information.

At a press conference after Trump had flown back to his home in Florida, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who took office in 2022, said additional evidence not available to his predecessor had led to the indictment.

“I bring cases when they’re ready,” said Mr Bragg, who is a Democrat.

Criminal justice lecturer Robert E. McDonald at the Henry C. Lee college of the University of New Haven told The Straits Times: “The District Attorney has chosen to move a case forward that others passed on.”

“He’s going to have to play his cards in order to get… a conviction. The Trump people are going to fight it with everything they’ve got. We have a lot of miles to go before we get to a resolution.”