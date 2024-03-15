Biden says US Steel must remain domestically owned and operated

WASHINGTON - US Steel Corp, which has agreed to be bought by Japan’s Nippon Steel for US$14.9 billion (S$20 billion), must remain a domestically owned and operated American firm, President Joe Biden said on March 14, opposing the proposed merger.

The United States needs to “maintain strong American steel companies powered by American steel workers”, Mr Biden said.

“US Steel has been an iconic American steel company for more than a century, and it is vital for it to remain an American steel company that is domestically owned and operated,” the US President added.

Shares of US Steel were down 2 per cent in morning trade on March 14.

The company was not immediately available for comment.

“There are always complications when foreign companies look to buy US-based corporations, and this deal is no different,” said Mr Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B Riley Wealth in New York.

“In an election year, it will be a heavy lift to get all the stakeholders comfortable with the acquisition of a US manufacturing icon,” Mr Hogan added.

Reuters, citing a source, reported on March 13 that Biden had plans to express concern over the proposed deal.

The issue has the potential to overshadow an April 10 summit between Mr Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida aimed at boosting the long-standing security alliance between their countries in the face of growing Chinese strength.

Nippon Steel clinched a deal to buy the 122-year-old American steelmaker for a hefty premium in December, betting that US Steel would benefit from the spending and tax incentives in Mr Biden’s infrastructure Bill.

However, several Democratic and Republican US senators have criticised the deal, citing national security concerns or raising questions about why the two companies did not consult US Steel’s main union ahead of the announcement. REUTERS