Biden set to deliver annual State of Union address on Feb 7

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden on Friday accepted an invitation from House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy to deliver the annual State of the Union address to the US Congress on Feb 7.

The Democratic president’s second State of the Union address to the nation will be held, as is the custom, in the chamber of the House of Representatives, where Republicans last week took majority control after November’s midterm elections.

The annual address will be an opportunity for Mr Biden to lay out his legislative goals midway through his four-year term and possibly even tease out broader themes for an expected 2024 run for re-election.

The speech gives him a national audience and thus an opportunity to shore up support among Democrats, some of whom are concerned about his age and other issues.

Mr Biden turned 80 in November and, if re-elected, would be 82 at the start of a second term.

The announcement came one day after US Attorney-General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Mr Biden’s handling of classified documents.

The new political landscape will make it more difficult for Mr Biden to secure bipartisan deals on legislation that he likely will call for in his speech. Still, issues such as combating the opioid epidemic could draw broad support.

Mr Biden also is likely to tout his administration’s accomplishments over the last year, including enactment of an infrastructure Bill and the Inflation Reduction Act, with its climate change and prescription drug elements.

Mr Biden, a longtime former senator and former vice-president, will face a rambunctious, splintered gathering of Republican lawmakers eager to put their conservative mark on US policy following four consecutive years of Democratic control of the chamber.