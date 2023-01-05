What the far-right Republicans want: To remake Congress and the US government

WASHINGTON - The rebellion against Republican Representative Kevin McCarthy of California and his bid for the speakership is rooted not just in personal animosity but in a deeply ideological drive by a group of hard-right conservatives to defund, disrupt and dismantle the federal government, and overhaul the way Congress works to make it easier to do so.

The dissidents who have challenged Mr McCarthy have pressed for a balanced federal budget – one that would not permit any deficit spending – as well as for special rules that would make it easier for lawmakers to zero out federal offices and fire government workers.

They also want to make it harder to secure earmarks that would direct federal money to individual projects. And the dissidents want to heavily fortify the border with Mexico, dismantle the Internal Revenue Service and replace federal income taxes with a consumption tax.

To further their policy goals, they have also long pushed for overhauling the way the House operates to allow individual rank-and-file lawmakers to have more influence on what legislation is considered.

Conservatives have long griped about the top-down power structure that has flourished in the House since Newt Gingrich, a Republican and former speaker, took office in 1995 and sought to undercut efforts to negotiate deals and pass legislation.

There is some legitimacy to the claim that rank-and-file lawmakers have been cut out of most high-level deal-making. The crush of work and the inability to meet deadlines has led to House and Senate leaders making huge legislative agreements among themselves and then forcing approval with little time for review.

The latest example was last month’s passage of a roughly US$1.7 trillion (S$2.3 trillion) government funding package that was thrust upon most lawmakers in the final days of work before Christmas, with little opportunity to review the details.

“America knows that Washington is broken,” Representative Paul Gosar of Arizona, one of the ringleaders of the speaker mutiny, said on Tuesday in pushing for the election of Mr Andy Biggs, a fellow Arizona Republican. “A wise person once told me that a good process builds good policy, builds good politics. We have to return to them.”

While Mr McCarthy had already pledged a series of changes designed to give rank-and-file lawmakers a greater say in the process, the far-right Republicans want commitments to embrace their policy agenda and give them powerful spots on congressional committees, things the California Republican has refused to do.

They also wanted him to cease funding primary challengers in open Republican races, essentially promising not to try to knock out a right-wing conservative candidate with a more mainstream one, as he has often attempted to do.

Republican Representative Ken Buck of Colorado, a Freedom Caucus member who is supporting Mr McCarthy, acknowledged frustration among a broad swathe of members and said that a main element of the Republican feud is about “transparency”.

“One thing that people in the Freedom Caucus are asking for is more time to read bills before they are voted on,” said Mr Buck, who added such guarantees could benefit both the supporters of Mr McCarthy and his opponents.

The demands for additional changes come as several lawmakers in the new Republican majority have said they will withhold crucial votes to raise the limit on the nation’s ability to borrow unless Democrats in the Senate and White House agree to steep spending cuts.