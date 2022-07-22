Biden improving as mild Covid-19 symptoms persist, White House says

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Joe Biden's symptoms from Covid-19 have improved, his doctor said on Friday (July 22), one day after he tested positive for the virus as a highly contagious subvariant drove a new wave of cases in the United States.

A letter released by White House physician Kevin O'Connor said Biden ran a slight temperature of 99.4 deg F (37.4 deg C) on Thursday night but he responded favourably to Tylenol.

"His voice is deeper this morning. His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation remain normal, on room air," he said.

White House Covid-19 coordinator Ashish Jha told CNN that Biden was doing fine and that his mild symptoms were basically the same.

He has a runny nose, fatigue and occasional dry cough, said O’Connor.

Biden tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, when the White House said he was experiencing mild symptoms and would continue working but in isolation.

On Friday, as the White House sought to convey a sense of normalcy, it released another photo of Biden signing legislation a day earlier wearing a black mask.

O’Connor said two medicines that Biden takes, Eliquis for atrial fibrillation and cholesterol drug Crestor, are being held back temporarily to avoid interfering with his treatment course of the antiviral drug Paxlovid.

He said low-dose aspirin is being added to Biden’s treatment as an alternative blood thinner. “The president is tolerating treatment well,” he said.

Biden, who at 79 is the oldest person ever to serve as president of the US, is due to hold three virtual meetings with his staff on Friday, including his economic, legislative and national security aides, according to his public schedule released by the White House.

"We are going to let him try to get a little bit of a break in there, but I know he wants to have a busy day," Jha said separately on MSNBC. "We'll see what we can negotiate in terms of making sure he gets at least some kind of a break, but he's got a pretty packed day ahead."

Biden began experiencing a runny nose, fatigue and an occasional dry cough late on Wednesday and is taking the antiviral treatment Paxlovid, White House physician O'Connor said on Thursday.

Fully vaccinated and twice boosted, Biden said he was "doing well" in a video posted on his Twitter account on Thursday. In the 21-second clip, he also said he was "getting a lot of work done" and would continue with his duties.

Jha said it was still unclear where exactly Biden, who recently returned from a trip to the Middle East, contracted the novel coronavirus. He told CNN he was unaware of any linked cases among Biden's recent close contacts but that the White House was continuing to conduct contract tracing.