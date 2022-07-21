US President Biden tests positive for Covid-19

WASHINGTON - United States President Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid-19, the White House press secretary said on Thursday (July 21)

"This morning, President Biden tested positive for Covid-19. He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms," Ms Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

The President, 79, has begun taking Pfixer's Paxlovid treatment for the disease, she added.

"Consistent with White House protocol for positive Covid cases, which goes above and beyond CDC guidance, he will continue to work in isolation until he tests negative," she said.

First Lady Jill Biden tested negative for Covid on Thursday morning and will keep her full schedule, a spokesman said.

