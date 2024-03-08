Biden takes on Trump over Russia, democracy in fiery State of the Union address

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden on March 7 assailed former president Donald Trump for kowtowing to Russia, failing to care about Covid-19 and papering over the Jan 6 Capitol assault in a State of the Union speech making his case for re-election in 2024.

This is Mr Biden’s last State of the Union speech before the November 2024 US presidential election.

Mr Biden, speaking before a joint session of the House of Representatives and the Senate, opened his remarks with a direct criticism of Trump for comments inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade other Nato nations if they did not spend more on defence.

“Now my predecessor, a former Republican president, tells Putin, quote, ‘Do whatever you want,’” Mr Biden said. “I think it’s outrageous, it’s dangerous and it’s unacceptable.”

Mr Biden, who has been pushing Congress to provide additional funding to Ukraine for its war with Russia, also had a message for Putin: “We will not walk away,” he said.

Mr Biden used the speech to push, again, for a US$95 billion (S$127 billion) aid package for weapons to Ukraine and aid to Israel that has been blocked by Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson.

The president drew a contrast with Trump, his Republican challenger in the Nov 5 election, over democracy, abortion rights and the economy during a speech that Democrats see as a high profile chance for Mr Biden to press his case for a second term in front of a rare TV audience of millions of Americans.

Mr Biden came out swinging at the top of his speech with robust attacks. He accused Trump and Republicans of trying to rewrite history about the Jan 6, 2021, Capitol riot by the former president’s supporters seeking to overturn Mr Biden’s 2020 victory.

“My predecessor and some of you here seek to bury the truth about Jan 6. I will not do that,” Mr Biden said, a signal that he will emphasise the issue during his re-election campaign. “You can’t love your country only when you win.”

He also knocked Republicans for seeking to roll back healthcare provisions under the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, and driving up deficits and jibed them for taking money from legislation they had opposed.

Mr Biden, suffering from low approval ratings, faces discontent among progressives in his party about his support for Israel in its war against Hamas and from Republicans over his stance on immigration.

But the mood among Democrats in the chamber was rapturous. They greeted Mr Biden with cheers and applause, prompting him to quip that he should leave before he even began.

Trump, meanwhile, sent a steady stream of messages blasting Mr Biden on his Truth Social platform.

“He looks so angry when he’s talking, which is a trait of people who know they are ‘losing it,’” Trump wrote. “The anger and shouting is not helpful to bringing our Country back together!”

Multiple women lawmakers in the audience wore white to promote reproductive rights in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe v. Wade in 2022.

Mr Biden promised to restore Roe v Wade if he returns to the White House. It is a promise he acknowledged would require Congress’ cooperation.

Mr Biden also proposed new measures to lower housing costs, including a US$10,000 (S$13,300) tax credit for first-time homebuyers - an acknowledgement of consumers’ distress over high mortgage interest rates - while boasting of US economic progress under his tenure.

“It doesn’t make the news, but in thousands of cities and towns the American people are writing the greatest comeback story never told,” Mr Biden said of his economic record since 2021.

The US economy is performing better than most high-income countries, with continued job growth and consumer spending.

However, Republican voters tell pollsters they are deeply dissatisfied with the economy, and Americans overall give Trump better marks in polls for economic issues.

On the ongoing Israeli offensive in Gaza, Mr Biden said the US military will build a port on Gaza’s Mediterranean coast to receive humanitarian assistance by sea.

He reiterated his position that Israel has a right to defend itself and that Hamas should lay down its arms and release hostages it abducted on Oct 7. That is the day Hamas gunmen attacked southern Israel, and sparked the current offensive in Gaza that has killed at least 30,000 people in the enclave.

Much of Gaza has also been reduced to rubble. About a quarter of the enclave’s population is on the brink of famine, the UN says. REUTERS