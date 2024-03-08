Biden to announce Gaza aid port construction in State of the Union speech

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks before a meeting of his Competition Council, in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 5, 2024. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo
Updated
Mar 08, 2024, 01:22 AM
Published
Mar 08, 2024, 01:11 AM

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Joe Biden will announce in his State of the Union speech on Thursday that the U.S. military will construct a port on Gaza's Mediterranean coast to receive humanitarian assistance by sea, senior administration officials said.

The officials also said at a news briefing that Hamas is delaying a new deal with Israel on releasing hostages because it has not agreed to free sick and elderly hostages, the officials told reporters.

In his speech to Congress, Biden will announce that he has ordered the U.S. military "to undertake an emergency mission to establish a port in Gaza, working with like-minded countries and humanitarian partners," one of the officials said.

The port, which would be temporary, would increase the amount of humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in the war-battered enclave by "hundreds of additional truckloads" per day, the official said, adding that the United States would coordinate security with Israel.

It also would work with the U.N. and humanitarian aid organizations that "understand the distribution of assistance within Gaza," the official said, adding that initial supplies would come from Cyprus. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top