Biden cancels part of Asia trip over debt limit crisis

WASHINGTON – United States President Joe Biden will cut short his upcoming trip to Asia, skipping planned visits to Australia and Papua New Guinea to deal with the looming debt limit crisis at home.

He will still attend the three-day Group of 7 summit beginning on Friday in Hiroshima, Japan, but will return to the US on Sunday for meetings with Congressional leaders, the White House said on Tuesday.

Analysts said the decision, while made due to urgent domestic priorities, could damage America’s credibility abroad, particularly if it undermines US attempts to exert global leadership in the long run.

“The President must prioritise America’s financial solvency over foreign travel. Those who understand US politics will understand his decision,” Hudson Institute Asia-Pacific security chair Patrick Cronin said.

“But America looks diminished when it fails to do the minimum of just showing up,” he added.

The Biden administration and congressional leaders are negotiating a deal to raise the nation’s borrowing limit and prevent the US from defaulting on its debt, which could happen as early as June 1. Tuesday’s talks produced no breakthroughs.

Mr Biden would have been the first sitting US President to visit Papua New Guinea, where he would have inked two security pacts, according to media reports.

A summit with the other Quad nations of Australia, India and Japan, which Mr Biden was to have attended in Sydney, will now be held on the sidelines of the G-7 summit in Japan instead, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday.

Eurasia Group US managing director Jon Lieber said that Quad leaders, who are elected, understand that domestic matters must take precedence over international affairs.

“If Biden loses legitimacy at home he can’t do anything abroad, and the debt limit is a critical issue that will potentially upend his re-election if it doesn’t go well. Unfortunately, there is no way this won’t hurt his diplomatic efforts,” said Mr Lieber.

In a statement, the White House stressed that advancing partnerships like the Quad remained a key priority for Mr Biden.

It added that the US looked forward to finding other ways to engage with Australia, the Quad, Papua New Guinea and Pacific Islands leaders “in the coming year”.