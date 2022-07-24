ST Explains: Monkeypox is a global health emergency. What happens now?

The World Health Organisation on Saturday (July 23) declared the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), the highest level of alert for a disease, due to its rapid spread around the world.

Monkeypox, endemic to West and Central Africa, has spread in the past two months with more than 16,00 cases in 75 countries and territories. A large number of cases have been reported from Europe. The infectious disease is related to the smallpox virus that was eradicated in 1980, but is far less severe.

What does the PHEIC declaration mean?

This means that WHO views monkeypox as a serious threat to public health with international spread that warrants an integrated, international approach.

In the United States, the White House said it was a "call to action for the world community to stop the spread of this virus".

Governments are now expected to face pressure to acknowledge the growing problem and take action. WHO member states must now report any potential monkeypox cases within 24 hours; non-member countries can also report potential cases or outbreaks.

The declaration is also expected to open up funding for research into the disease. WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the declaration would help speed up the development of vaccines.

Vaccines and anti-viral medication for smallpox are being used to treat monkeypox.

When is a public emergency declared?

While considering an outbreak's health risks, including global transmissibility, WHO convenes an international panel of experts - an emergency committee - to advise on the response.

A disease is categorised as a PHEIC when it is deemed to pose a risk to public health as it is spreading globally, thus requiring a coordinated international response.

Monkeypox's mortality is low, with five reported deaths, and vaccines are available. These factors divided WHO's 16-member emergency committee on the outbreak's classification, but Dr Tedros made the call to declare a health emergency.

Trade or travel restrictions, such as those in response to Covid-19, may be required to curb the spread - although none have been declared for monkeypox yet.

Monkeypox is the seventh health emergency declared by WHO, the first since January 2020's Covid-19 declaration. Others include swine flu in 2009, Ebola in 2014 and 2019, Zika virus in 2016, and polio virus in 2014.

Covid-19 and polio are still ongoing health emergencies.