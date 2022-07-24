Monkeypox: From beginnings in Africa to becoming a global health emergency

GENEVA (AFP) - The World Health Organization on Saturday (July 23) declared the monkeypox outbreak, which has affected nearly 16,000 people in 72 countries, to be a global health emergency - the highest alarm it can sound. Monkeypox, so called because it was first discovered in a monkey, is related to the deadly smallpox virus, which was eradicated in 1980, but is far less severe. The strain currently circulating outside Africa is the milder of two known versions.

As monkeypox infections jump around the world, prompting a scramble for vaccines, AFP looks at how the disease has spread since first appearing in Africa in the 1970s.

1970: First case in humans

Human monkeypox is first identified in 1970 in Zaire (now the Democratic Republic of Congo) in a nine-year-old boy. It becomes endemic in the tropical rainforests of central and west Africa, where 11 countries report cases.

The virus is transmitted through close contact with infected animals, mostly rodents, or humans.

2003: First outbreak outside Africa

In June 2003, the disease surfaces in the United States - the first time it had been detected outside Africa.

The illness is believed to have spread after rodents, imported into the US from Ghana, infected prairie dogs.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports 87 cases but no fatalities.

2017: Epidemic in Nigeria

2017 brings a major outbreak in Nigeria, with more than 200 confirmed cases and a fatality rate of around three per cent, according to the WHO.

Over the next five years, sporadic cases are reported around the world in travellers arriving from Nigeria, notably in Britain, Israel, Singapore and the United States.