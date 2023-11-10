Prince Harry's lawsuit against Daily Mail publisher can go to UK trial, High Court rules

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex looks on outside the Rolls Building of the High Court in London, Britain June 7, 2023. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File photo
Updated
21 min ago
Published
21 min ago

LONDON -Prince Harry, singer Elton John and five other high-profile British figures can have their lawsuit against the publisher of the Daily Mail paper alleging widespread unlawful behaviour heard at trial, the High Court in London ruled on Friday.

Publisher Associated Newspapers (ANL) had sought at hearings in March to have the case thrown out, saying the claims were outside a six-year time limit for legal action.

Harry, the younger son of King Charles, Elton John, and the other five claimants accuse ANL, which publishes the Daily Mail, and the Mail on Sunday, of phone-hacking and other serious privacy breaches dating back 30 years. ANL has always denied involvement in unlawful practices.

"I consider that each claimant has a real prospect of demonstrating concealment by Associated that was not - and could not with reasonable diligence have been - discovered by the relevant claimant before October 2016," Judge Matthew Nicklin said in his ruling. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top