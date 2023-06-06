Prince Harry in UK court to give evidence against tabloid publisher

LONDON - Prince Harry said the press had blood on its hands as he gave evidence against a tabloid publisher whose titles he accuses of phone-hacking and other unlawful activities, becoming the first senior royal in a witness box in more than a century.

Prince Harry, the fifth-in-line to the throne, briefly smiled as he passed the phalanx of waiting photographers and camera crews when he arrived at the modern Rolls Building in central London ahead of the very rare court appearance by a royal.

The Prince had failed to show up as expected on Monday for the trial where he and more than 100 others are suing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), the publisher of the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People, over allegations of widespread wrongdoing between 1991 and 2011.

However, the younger son of King Charles will on Tuesday and Wednesday face hours of cross-examination in the witness box from Mr Andrew Green, MGN’s lawyer, over 33 newspaper articles he says were based on information which had been unlawfully obtained.

It makes him the first senior British royal to give evidence for 130 years. He will be giving his evidence from the same witness box in Court 15 where musician Ed Sheeran and French actress Eva Green have both recently appeared in separate and unrelated cases.

Prince Harry swore on the Bible and, before his cross-examination began, confirmed that he should be addressed as “Your Royal Highness” in the first instance and that his personal preference was to be called “Prince Harry” afterwards.

The MGN trial began last month, with lawyers for Prince Harry and the other claimants seeking to prove that unlawful information gathering was carried out with the knowledge and approval of senior editors and executives.

Prince Harry is one of four test cases, and his specific allegations form the focus of the first three days of this week.

However, he did not appear on Monday, having only left the United States, where he now lives with his wife Meghan Markle, the previous evening as it was his daughter Lilibet’s birthday on Sunday. The judge, Mr Timothy Fancourt, said he was surprised at his absence.

Prince Harry’s lawyer, Mr David Sherborne, said on Monday that the Prince had been the subject of thousands of MGN stories since he was a young boy, and as such was a regular target of unlawful behaviour, with his late mother Princess Diana also a victim of hacking.

Prince Harry wanted to focus attention on the unlawful activities rather than because he has a “vendetta” against the press, Mr Sherborne said.

MGN, now owned by Reach, apologised at the start of the trial after admitting the Sunday People had unlawfully sought information about Prince Harry on one occasion, and has previously admitted its titles were involved in phone-hacking, settling more than 600 claims.

But Mr Green, MGN’s lawyer, said there was no evidence that Prince Harry had ever been the victim of phone-hacking, let alone habitually as he claimed, and rejected he had been the victim of any further unlawful actions.

Buckingham Palace is likely to feature prominently in Prince Harry’s cross-examination, with MGN arguing that some of the personal information involved had come from senior royal aides, including from one of his father’s former top officials.

In his memoir, Netflix documentary series and other TV interviews, the Prince has repeatedly accused his family and their aides of colluding with tabloids to enhance their reputations at his expense.

The palace has not commented on those accusations. REUTERS