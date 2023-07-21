Photo of BTS’ Jin in military uniform helps fan foil phone robbery in Brazil

A couple of members of K-pop group BTS are doing their mandatory military service in South Korea. Even then, one of the group’s members, Jin, helped to foil a robbery in faraway Brazil.

College student Natali Vitoria Ramos Reis, 21, was at a bus stop on Tuesday after a night class in Curitiba, a city in the southern state of Parana, when a man snatched her phone, she told Brazil’s Ric TV.

But after giving the phone a quick once-over, he returned it to Ms Natali and fled the scene.

She said her phone cover had a photo of Jin, 30, in his military uniform and a mask.

“He must have thought my boyfriend is in the military, so he didn’t steal it,” Ms Natali said.

The news was picked up by South Korean media and subsequently impressed BTS’ global fanbase, collectively known as the Army.

“Not even done with his (military) service but already saving lives,” tweeted one fan. Another commented on how Jin will “always be there for Army even when he’s away”.

Jin started military service in December 2022, a stint expected to take 17 months.

In July, he shared on social media that he had been promoted to the rank of corporal two months earlier than scheduled, having also received the “elite soldier” title for excelling in training programmes, including a 3km race, shooting and individual combat.

He also earned the title thanks to his amiable personality, reported The Korea Herald.

Jin and J-hope are two of the BTS members currently serving in the military. The group’s other five members are expected to enlist soon.