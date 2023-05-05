BTS’ Jungkook calls out fans who invade his privacy and send food to his home

SEOUL – K-pop idol Jungkook of boy band BTS has called out fans who send food via delivery to his home.

In a message posted on fan platform Weverse, he wrote in Korean on Thursday: “Please don’t deliver food to my house. I’m not going to eat it. I’m grateful for the thought, but I eat well on my own.” This was reported by various media outlets.

The 25-year-old added: “Take care of your own meals. I beg of you. If you send it one more time, I’ll check the receipt order number and take action. So stop it.”

This is not the first time his privacy and that of his six fellow bandmates have been invaded by so-called sasaeng fans who obsessively stalk their idols.

For instance, some have in the past obtained his phone number and called to disturb him while he was live-streaming.

There were also instances of them following him around when he was off work.

BTS fans, known as Army, have also called out these rabid fans and called on the band’s management agency, BigHit Music, to protect its artistes.