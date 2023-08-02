No more outrage over Tokyo public school’s Armani uniform

Almost all students from Taimei Elementary School in Tokyo’s upmarket Ginza district are now decked out in their stylish uniform designed by Italian luxury brand Armani, reported Japanese news outlet The Asahi Shimbun.

The school first introduced the uniform, which is optional for its students, in 2018.

The move initially sparked an uproar due to the uniform’s steep price tag. Officials said the education board received over 60 complaint cases at the time.

A basic uniform set, including a jacket, would set parents back at least 40,000 yen (S$375), more than double that of the school’s previous uniform.

One guardian said at that time that the summer and winter uniforms, along with the accessories, cost him about 80,000 yen.

But five years on, almost all of Taimei Elementary School’s students can be seen wearing the white and navy blue Armani uniform.

“I completely forgot about the Armani brouhaha,” a store clerk in Tokyo’s Chuo neighbourhood told Asahi Shimbun in June

One parent, whose child attends Taimei Elementary School, said: “I have never heard of parents and guardians complaining (about the uniform).”

“I’m rather honoured that Taimei Elementary School was chosen by Armani,” the parent added.

Founded in 1878 and located near the Ginza 4-chome intersection, Taimei received an overwhelming number of applications every year. Many parents want to enrol their children in the school for its history and prime location.

School officials said they explain the uniform policy to parents and guardians before their children are admitted.

Some parents said they exchange the uniforms with one another if their children have outgrown the attire.

A parent with two children attending the same school said the younger child is wearing hand-me-downs from the older child.

In fact, the parent feels that it is better to pay for an expensive uniform than to have to buy many clothes for their children.

“If you can wear Armani each school day (for six years) for around 80,000 yen, it’s cheap compared with the costs to have your child wear non-uniform clothes every day.”