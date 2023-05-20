‘Genderless uniforms’ gaining traction across Japan

TOKYO – Mr Hinata Kubo attended senior high school wearing a skirt “once or twice a week”, alternating with trousers depending on his mood.

That was a personal choice, with his alma mater giving students the freedom to mix and match their outfits in a policy of “genderless uniforms” that is gaining traction throughout Japan.

In essence, schools with such a policy allow boys to wear skirts for their uniforms – though boys in skirts are still very rare nationwide – and girls to don trousers. Students are also allowed to choose whether to pair their outfit with a necktie or a ribbon.

Mr Kubo, now a first-year undergraduate in social sciences at the University of the Ryukyus in Okinawa, tells me in an online interview that he jumped at the opportunity to try something different. A skirt, he says, is cooler, especially during Japan’s sweltering summers.

“I do not see how or why this is a big deal,” says the 18-year-old, who does not have a picture of himself in a skirt for this reason. “Rather than looking at gender through stereotypes, the ideal society is one where everyone can choose how they wish to express themselves.”

He frowns upon loaded terms such as “cross-dressing”. Just as cosmetics, although historically the realm of females, have become popular among men, clothes should have no gender bias, he says.

And indeed, he hopes Japan can one day be a society tolerant of differences, one that cultivates and respects individuality and personal freedoms.

Mr Kubo no longer wears a skirt as he “no longer feels like it”. He admits having been given curious looks by passers-by en route to school, though generally people would shrug and move on. But he suffered online vitriol from anonymous keyboard warriors after Japanese broadcaster NHK did a feature on him.

His courage is inspiring. Japan is, after all, a society that frowns upon people who look, think or act differently from the supposed “norm”.

Those who do often get bullied, especially in schools. Bullying is such a problem that one insurer will start selling a policy in October to help parents offset the cost of their children’s counselling or school transfers.

That Mr Kubo’s alma mater is in Hiroshima – Kake High School in Akiota town – seems pertinent on a weekend when Group of Seven (G-7) leaders will convene in its eponymous prefectural capital for a summit that is set to make a statement about diversity issues, such as gender equality and sexual minority rights.

Patchy diversity record

Yet Japan’s track record on diversity – of all sorts – has often come under scrutiny.

Unlike other G-7 nations like Britain, which enacted an Equality Act in 2010 that prohibits all forms of discrimination, whether it is based on sexual orientation, gender, disability or race, Japan does not have anything similar.

Its pledges to build “a society where women can shine”, even holding a regular international women’s summit, ring hollow as it has had to repeatedly push back its targeted deadlines for more women in the boardroom.

It ranks a lowly 166th out of 190 nations for women’s representation in Parliament. Female politicians are often harangued for being too public-facing, outspoken, and not conforming to the traditional image of subservient women walking three steps behind their husbands.

Couples are fighting for the right to keep their respective surnames after marriage – an issue driven by women who are made to take the husband’s family name. Ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) conservatives say allowing this would destroy the sanctity of marriage.