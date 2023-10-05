Next pandemic could arrive sooner than many think, report warns

WASHINGTON – Covid-19 risks becoming a “forgotten pandemic” – and the global community is still not up to dealing with the next one, warned the authors of a report released on Thursday in Washington.

While there is an increasing risk of new pathogens emerging as a result of, among others, global warming, increasing mistrust between nations is hampering societies’ ability to prevent, detect and respond to such an event, said the report titled Negotiating Global Health Security: Priorities For US And Global Governance of Disease.

The report is co-authored by Professor Huang Yanzhong, senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, and Professor Rebecca Katz, director of Georgetown University’s Centre for Global Health Science and Security.

It reflects particular concern for the United States, where more than one million people died during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prof Katz told The Straits Times that many US states have rolled back their public health regulatory authority; vaccine hesitancy persists, and there is a shortage of trained public health staff.

“Folks are quitting left and right,” she said.

Thus, even with technological advances in medical countermeasures, diagnostics, modelling and surveillance, the next public health emergency in the US will be “exponentially more difficult to respond to”, the authors wrote.

On Wednesday, about 75,000 employees of healthcare insurance provider Kaiser Permanente went on strike after their union failed to reach a new contract deal with the company. In January, more than 7,000 nurses at two New York City hospitals went on a three-day strike for higher wages – and a call for more staff.

Globally, as the world moves on from the acute phase of the Covid-19 pandemic, humanity is at a critical juncture, the authors wrote.

“The stakes are high. When the next pathogen threatens humanity, robust, well-financed public health infrastructure, seamlessly integrated with strong animal health protection and zoonotic disease surveillance, will be essential to reducing death and suffering,” the report said.