Jail for man caught with largest ever seizure of rhino horns worth over $1.2m

SINGAPORE – A South African man who was caught with Singapore’s largest ever seizure of rhinoceros horns –worth more than $1.2 million – was sentenced to two years’ jail on Jan 26.

Gumede Sthembiso Joel, 33, had earlier pleaded guilty to two charges under the Endangered Species (Import and Export) Act 2006.

He was arrested in 2022 while on transit here on his way to Laos.

Gumede had unlawfully brought 20 horns from Johannesburg in his home country to Changi Airport Terminal 1 on Oct 4, 2022.

The prosecution said that 18 of these horns, which weighed nearly 32kg in total, were from 15 poached white rhinoceroses, which are endangered.

The remaining two horns, weighing more than 2.7kg in total, were from a critically endangered black rhinoceros.

Gumede had brought in all the horns without valid export or re-export permits issued by the relevant authorities in South Africa.

The permits should have come from the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (Cites), which regulates wildlife trade, and of which Singapore is a party.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Eric Hu, Ng Shao Yan and Lee Da Zhuan stated in court documents: “According to Cites, the total number of white rhinoceroses stands at an estimated figure of 18,067, while there are only less than 5,000 black rhinoceroses out in the wild today.”

They said 15 samples of the horns seized were traced to 11 female rhinoceroses.

“The reproduction of such species could have been halted as a result of possible illegal poaching activities,” they added.

The prosecutors also said that illegal trade in such horns threatens the existence of the rhinoceroses and fosters a thriving black-market economy.

Investigations revealed that another South African man, Mr Jaycee Israel Marvatona, had bought the horns from illegal poachers in South Africa and arranged to sell them to one “Jimmy” for delivery in Laos.

The DPPs said that rhinoceros horns carry a high trade value and are treasured for their use in Chinese medicine and ornamentals.