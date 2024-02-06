West Bank Palestinians ‘exhausted’ by omnipresent Israeli surveillance

HEBRON, Palestinian Territories - Rotating cameras planted on a rooftop terrace “follow our every move”, said Hebron resident Umm Nasser, protesting intensified Israeli surveillance of her occupied West Bank city since the start of the Gaza war.

“Psychologically, I’m exhausted,” admitted the 55-year-old Palestinian woman.

She lives above the Abu al-Rish checkpoint, the site of frequent violence at the heart of historical Hebron.

It is one of numerous sentry boxes manned by Israeli forces separating Palestinian streets from Israeli settler enclaves in the old town, which hosts a disputed holy site.

Known to Muslims as the Ibrahimi mosque and to Jews as the Cave of the Patriarchs, it is revered by both faiths.

Dozens of heavily armed Israeli soldiers guard the site, assisted by security cameras.

Ms Umm Nasser said that surveillance enhanced by artificial intelligence tools has become “especially difficult during the war” between Israel and Palestinian armed group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

To Ms Umm Nasser, the use of technology is stifling.

“We’ve tried putting pieces of wood or fabric over the cameras to maintain our privacy, but every time, the army removes them,” she said.

“One day, soldiers took our identity cards and told us they were going to use them for a facial recognition system.”

She said she had not heard about it since.

Mr Shai Cohen, a 23-year-old Israeli settler, said the surveillance cameras scattered all over the city “very (much) help us” to feel safe.

Israel describes itself as a “start-up nation” and takes pride in its leading cyber industry and cutting-edge surveillance and weapons technology.

Facial recognition technology – highly regulated in civilian settings – is used by Israeli forces along with a range of advanced tools in the Palestinian territories they have occupied since 1967.