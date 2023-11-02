Israeli settler attacks fuel the fire as Gaza war rages

QUSRA, West Bank - Mourning his father and brother, Mr Mohammed Wadi says armed Israeli settlers from outposts overlooking his olive-growing West Bank village no longer aim low when they shoot at Palestinian neighbours.

"Now, they shoot to kill," he said.

Violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, already at a more than 15-year high in 2023, surged further after Israel hurtled into a new war in the separate enclave of Gaza in October.

The latest escalation in violence was in response to Palestinian militant group Hamas unleashing the deadliest day in Israel's history on Oct 7.

Days later, on Oct 12, Mr Wadi's father and brother were shot dead when armed Israeli settlers and soldiers stopped a funeral cortege for three other Palestinians killed by settlers the day before, two Reuters witnesses and three other people present said.

It was one of the more than 170 attacks on Palestinians involving settlers recorded by the UN since the Hamas rampage.

"Arabs and Jews used to throw stones at each other. Settlers my age now all seem to have automatic weapons," said Mr Wadi, 29, in the olive-growing village of Qusra. And while a decade ago armed settlers would fire their weapons to scare or injure villagers during confrontations, increasingly, shootings were deadly, he said.

Reuters could not definitively establish who shot the Wadis.

Palestinian officials who investigated the funeral killings said the gunfire appeared to come from settlers rather than soldiers, a view supported by the three other people present.

Mr Shira Liebman, head of the Yesha Council, the main West Bank settlers organisation, told Reuters that settlers were not involved in the killings and were not targeting Palestinians.

Israel's hard-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, one of at least two senior government ministers living in the settlements, said he had ordered the purchase of 10,000 rifles to arm Israeli civilians, including settlers, after Hamas' attack.

Mr Ben-Gvir's office did not respond to a request for comment about whether guns had already been distributed in the West Bank.

He said on X, formerly Twitter, on Oct 11 that 900 assault rifles had been handed out in areas to the north of the West Bank, close to Lebanon, and that thousands more would soon be distributed.