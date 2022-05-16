Vice-President Kamala Harris heads high-level US team to meet new UAE leader

ABU DHABI (AFP) - United States Vice-President Kamala Harris was Monday (May 16) leading a high-level delegation to meet the United Arab Emirates' new president, who takes over after his half-brother's death, following months of strained ties between Washington and the oil-rich Gulf state.

Ms Harris, whose team includes Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and Central Intelligence Agency chief William Burns, is heading the strongest delegation to visit UAE since President Joe Biden took office last year.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, or "MBZ", for years the de facto ruler, was chosen as president last Saturday, a day after the death of his long-ailing half-brother, former leader Sheikh Khalifa.

"The United States takes quite seriously the strength of our relationship and partnership with UAE," Ms Harris said before her departure to the capital Abu Dhabi.

"We are going there to express our condolences, but also as an expression of our commitment to the strength of that relationship and continuing to strengthen that relationship."

World leaders have flocked to Abu Dhabi to pay their respects, demonstrating the rising prominence of the major oil exporter after the decline of some of the Middle East's traditional powers.

The high-level US visit appears intended to repair a relationship that has deteriorated since Mr Biden replaced Mr Donald Trump in the White House in January 2021.

Ties have soured over issues including Abu Dhabi's refusal to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Washington's reopening of nuclear talks with Iran, long accused by Gulf states of creating regional chaos.

Mr Yousef al-Otaiba, Emirati ambassador to the US, admitted in March that relations were going through a "stress test".

Mr Blinken, who arrived in Abu Dhabi early on Monday morning ahead of the delegation, offered his "warm congratulations" to Mr Sheikh Mohamed on becoming president.

"He will carry on the legacy of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed. I look forward to continuing our two peoples' close cooperation," Mr Blinken tweeted on Sunday.