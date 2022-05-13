Ailing UAE ruler dies, influential prince expected to take power

ABU DHABI (BLOOMBERG) - The ruler of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has died and his powerful younger brother is on track to succeed him in an expected succession in the major Middle East oil exporter.

Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who steered his country through the worst days of the global financial crisis and oversaw a rapid economic transformation, had been in office since 2004 was in his 70s.

He also served as ruler of the emirate of Abu Dhabi, the largest and wealthiest of the UAE's seven sheikhdoms. His death was reported by state news agency WAM.

His younger brother, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will succeed him. He has been the de facto leader of the country for several years due to Sheikh Khalifa's poor health.

The UAE's real estate and construction industries were battered during the global financial crisis that coincided with the early years of his tenure.

Still, the UAE has long been the business hub of the Middle East, a role that neighbouring power Saudi Arabia is now seeking to usurp as both countries attempt to diversify their economies away from oil.