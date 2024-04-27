UK ship sets sail to help building of Gaza aid jetty

Aid being distributed at a shelter in Deir Al-Balah, in central Gaza, on April 7 amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Apr 27, 2024, 06:46 PM
Published
Apr 27, 2024, 05:55 PM

LONDON – A British ship to house hundreds of US army personnel building a jetty to speed up aid delivery to Gaza has set sail from Cyprus, a UK defence source said on April 27.

Royal Navy support ship Cardigan Bay will help support the international effort to construct the temporary floating pier, which is set to be completed in early May, according to the Pentagon.

The pier will initially facilitate the delivery of 90 truckloads of international aid a day into Gaza, rising to up to 150 truckloads once fully operational, according to US estimates.

The aid will be pre-screened in Cyprus and delivered directly to Gaza via the pier off the coast or via Ashdod Port, which Israel has said it will open.

“It is critical we establish more routes for vital humanitarian aid to reach the people of Gaza, and the UK continues to take a leading role in the delivery of support,” UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said.

The United Nations says that an increase in the flow of humanitarian aid by land is needed to help a starving population facing shortages of medical supplies.

The war in Gaza was triggered by militant group Hamas’ Oct 7 attack on Israel that resulted in the deaths of 1,170 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 34,356 people in the Gaza Strip, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run territory’s Health Ministry. AFP

More On This Topic
Northern Gaza still heading towards famine, says deputy UN food chief
Third tranche of Singapore Red Cross aid worth $815,000 for Gaza

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top