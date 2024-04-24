Third tranche of S’pore Red Cross aid worth $815,000 for Gaza

SINGAPORE – An emergency humanitarian kitchen set up in Egypt’s North Sinai, near the border with Gaza, will aim to provide hot meals for at least 7,000 displaced families and medical evacuees daily, with the help of the Singapore Red Cross (SRC).

This is part of its third tranche of support, valued at US$600,000 (S$815,000), in response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip. After Hamas fighters attacked Israel on Oct 7, Israel retaliated with an air and ground campaign in Gaza.

The kitchen in North Sinai will serve those in temporary shelters run by the Egyptian Red Crescent Society (ERC).

SRC will also procure items like rice, flour and tuna from suppliers in Egypt to form food parcels, it said at a media briefing at its Dhoby Ghaut headquarters on April 24.

With the help of the ERC, the parcels will be sent to Gaza to support more than 9,000 families. Each parcel can sustain a family of five for a week.

SRC chief executive Benjamin William said: “An estimated 1.5 million people have sought refuge in Rafah, with children, women and men living with the pain of hunger. Some families have to share just one can of food every 48 hours and live in a constant state of stress and fear, wondering when their next meal will be.”

Rafah is the southernmost city on the Gaza Strip, lying near the border with Egypt.

Meals from the kitchen and food parcels are a significant initiative by Singaporean donors to play a part in addressing the severe hunger crisis in Gaza, he added.

A team of eight volunteers have flown to Cairo to assist with sourcing for suppliers for the food parcels, and packing of relief items. They have undergone SRC’s overseas disaster deployment training.

One volunteer operations coordinator is currently stationed in the Egyptian city to oversee SRC activities.

The organisation will also procure US$200,000 worth of medical supplies like first-aid items and blood pressure monitors that are requested by the Palestine Red Crescent Society and Gazan hospitals.