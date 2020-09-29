Kuwait TV cuts to Quranic verses in possible sign of death in ruling family

DUBAI (REUTERS) - Kuwait television interrupted regular programming to cut to Quranic verses on Tuesday (Sept 29), a move which often signifies the death of a senior member of the Gulf Arab state's ruling family.

There was no immediate announcement from the authorities.

Kuwait's ruler, Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, 91, has been in hospital in the United States since July following surgery for an unspecified condition in Kuwait that same month.

Sheikh Sabah has ruled Kuwait, an Opec oil producer and ally of the US, since 2006 and has steered its foreign policy for more than 50 years.

On Sept 14, Kuwait's Prime Minister informed his Cabinet that the Emir's health was improving.