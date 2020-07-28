Kuwait Emir Sheikh Sabah in stable health condition after successful surgery: Statement

DUBAI (REUTERS) - Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, who arrived in the United States last week to complete his medical treatment, is in a stable condition, a statement issued after a cabinet meeting on Monday said (July 27).

Sheikh Sabah, who has ruled Kuwait since 2006, underwent successful surgery, his office has said, for an unspecified condition.

The emir's designated successor Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Sabah temporarily took over some of the ruler's constitutional duties since last Saturday.

Last year, Sheikh Sabah was admitted to hospital in the US while on an official visit there after suffering what his office described as a health setback in Kuwait in August.

He returned to the Gulf Arab state in October.