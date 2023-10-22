Iran’s quandary: How to stay out of Israel’s war on Hamas

DUBAI - On Oct 15, Iran issued a stinging public ultimatum to its arch-enemy Israel: Halt your onslaught on Gaza or we'll be forced to take action, its foreign minister warned.

Only hours later, the country’s UN mission softened the hawkish tone, assuring the world that its armed forces would not intervene in the conflict unless Israel attacked Iranian interests or citizens.

Iran, a long-time backer of Gaza's rulers Hamas, finds itself in a quandary as it tries to manage the spiralling crisis, according to nine Iranian officials with direct knowledge of the thinking within the clerical establishment.

Standing on the sidelines in the face of an all-out Israeli invasion of Gaza would significantly set back an Iranian strategy for regional ascendancy pursued for over four decades, according to the people, who asked to remain anonymous due to the sensitivity of the discussions in Tehran.

Yet any major attack against a US-backed Israel could exact a heavy toll on Iran and trigger public anger against the clerical rulers in a nation already mired in an economic crisis, said the officials who outlined the various military, diplomatic and domestic priorities being weighed by the establishment.

Three security officials said a consensus had been reached among Iran’s top decision makers, for now: Give their blessing for limited cross-border raids by its Lebanese proxy group Hezbollah on Israeli military targets, over 200km away from Gaza, as well as low-level attacks on US targets by other allied groups in the region. Prevent any major escalation that would draw Iran itself into the conflict.

“We are in contact with our friends Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and Hezbollah,” Vahid Jalalzadeh, the head of parliament’s National Security Committee said on Wednesday, according to Iranian state media. “Their stance is that they do not expect us to carry out military operations.”

Iran’s foreign ministry did not respond to a request for comment about the country’s response to the unfolding crisis, while Israeli military authorities declined to comment.

It is a high-wire act for Tehran.

The loss of the power base established in the Palestinian enclave via Hamas and allied group Islamic Jihad over three decades would puncture those plans, which have seen Iran build up a network of armed proxy groups across the Middle East, from Hezbollah in Lebanon to the Houthis in Yemen, the sources said.

Iranian inaction on the ground could be perceived as a sign of weakness by those proxy forces, which have been Tehran’s principal weapon of influence in the region for decades, according to three officials. They said it could also dent the standing of Iran, which has long championed the Palestinian cause against Israel, a country it refuses to recognise and casts as an evil occupier.

“The Iranians are facing this dilemma of whether they are going to send Hezbollah to the fight in order to try to save their arm in the Gaza Strip or maybe they are going to let go of this arm and give it up,” said Avi Melamed, a former Israeli intelligence official and a negotiator during the first and second intifadas.

“This is the point where the Iranians are,” he added. “Calculating their risks.”