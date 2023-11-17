Iran’s ‘crown jewel’ has much to lose from a full-blown war with Israel

BEIRUT – Hezbollah, Israel’s enemy on the northern front, is probably stronger than it has ever been – which means it also has more to lose.

That is one reason why the Lebanese militant group wants to avoid getting drawn into a full-blown war with Israel, a reluctance shared by its patron Iran.

Such calculations may decide how the latest war in the Middle East unfolds. Hezbollah and the Israeli military have exchanged almost daily fire since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct 7.

But those clashes across the Lebanese border have been relatively restrained, even as Israeli troops push into Gaza and casualties soar. A wider regional conflict -– which could upend oil markets and jolt the global economy – has been averted so far.

Hezbollah and Hamas are both designated by the US as terrorist organisations. They both help Iran to deter its enemies and expand its influence. But the Lebanese group is more important, according to Dr Joseph Daher, author of Hezbollah: The Political Economy Of Lebanon’s Party Of God.

‘Crown jewel’

“Iran wouldn’t want to see its crown jewel get weakened,” says Dr Daher. Iran’s geopolitical goal is not to liberate the Palestinians but to use such groups as leverage, especially in its relations with the US, he says.

Hezbollah, founded four decades ago to defend Lebanon after Israel invaded, has its own agenda too: “We should not just look at it as a simple instrument of Iran.”

The Shiite group has more firepower than Hamas. Hezbollah says it has 100,000 fighters, and analysts estimate its missile stockpile at between 130,000 and 150,000. For the past five weeks, it has been using the latter to strike Israeli army outposts along the 120km border.

In his most recent televised speech on Nov 11, Hezbollah’s chief Hassan Nasrallah said the group has started deploying more potent weaponry, including spy drones and bombs that weigh as much as half a ton.

Nasrallah said it himself: the group aims to maintain Israel’s northern front as a pressure point. “That is the general course of action,” Nasrallah, who lives in hiding, said in a video address.

Thousands gathered in Beirut’s southern suburbs, and elsewhere in the country, to hear him speak on giant screens. That’s not an unusual scene: Nasrallah has celebrity status. Followers debate the nuances of his demeanour – what colour cloak he wears, how he wags his finger when he threatens Israel.

What is unusual is the series of funerals held in Lebanese villages for men killed since Oct 8. There have not been this many since Hezbollah intervened in the Syrian war a decade ago. The group has lost at least 70 fighters to Israeli strikes, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Hezbollah that it’s “playing with fire”.