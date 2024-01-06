Heavy fire from Lebanon targets northern Israel amid concern over Gaza spillover

JERUSALEM/CAIRO - Heavy fire from Lebanon targeted northern Israel on Jan 6, the Israeli military said, adding it had responded by striking a "terrorist cell" that took part in the attack.

Meanwhile, top US and European diplomats are seeking to stop spillover from the Gaza war.

Shortly after rocket sirens sounded across northern Israel, the military said that "approximately 40 launches from Lebanon toward the area of Meron in northern Israel were identified".

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Powerful Lebanese armed group Hezbollah said it hit a key Israeli observation post early on Jan 6 with 62 rockets as a "preliminary response" to the killing of Hamas' deputy chief earlier this week.

Tensions have been high since Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri was killed by a drone on Jan 2 in the southern suburbs of Beirut, the stronghold of Hamas' Lebanese ally Hezbollah.

The attack was widely attributed to Israel.

The head of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, said on Jan 5 Lebanon would be "exposed" to more Israeli operations if his group did not respond to the killing.

Western diplomacy

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the European Union's senior diplomat Josep Borrell began a new diplomatic push on Jan 5 to stop the spillover from the three-month-old Gaza war into Lebanon, the Israeli-occupied West Bank, and Red Sea shipping lanes.

Israel and Hezbollah often trade fire across the border and the West Bank is boiling with emotion.

In the Red Sea, Yemen’s Houthis have said they would target all ships heading to Israel, regardless of their nationality, until Israel halts its bombardment of Gaza.

Israel's onslaught began after Hamas militants attacked Israel on Oct 7, with 1,200 people killed and 240 taken hostage, according to Israeli officials.

Israel said the offensive is aimed at wiping out the Hamas, which rules Gaza.

Israel’s military operation has killed at least 22,600 people, according to Palestinian health officials, and devastated the densely populated enclave of 2.3 million people.

The traumatised residents of Gaza, most of whose population have been displaced by the bombardment, are facing a devastating humanitarian crisis, with food, medicine and fuel in low supply.

There has been no let up in the war despite several trips to the region by Mr Blinken and other senior diplomats.