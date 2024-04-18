Dubai roads, airport reel from floods after record rains

DUBAI - Dubai’s giant highways were clogged by flooding and its major airport was in chaos as the Middle East financial centre remained gridlocked on April 17, a day after the heaviest rains on record.

Tailbacks snaked along waterlogged, six-lane expressways after up to 259.5mm of rain, the most since records began 75 years ago, fell on the desert United Arab Emirates on April 16.

At least one person was killed, a 70-year-old man who was swept away in his car in Ras Al-Khaimah, one of the oil-rich country’s seven emirates, police said.

Power outages were reported around Dubai, which was dotted with flooded areas and submerged and abandoned cars. One road tunnel near the airport was flooded to its roof, and some residential villas were thigh-deep in water.

Similar scenes were visible around the Gulf state including in Sharjah, neighbouring Dubai, where residents waded through main streets and paddled around on makeshift boats.

As sunny skies returned on April 17, a day after torrential downpours and rolling black clouds, stories emerged of residents stuck in cars and offices overnight.

“It was one of the most horrific situations I had ever experienced,” said one Dubai resident in his 30s, who did not want to give his name, after his 15-minute commute turned into a 12-hour ordeal on flooded roads.

“I knew that if my car broke down, it would sink and I would drown with it.”

Schools will remain closed in Dubai until next week, authorities said, underscoring the difficulty of the clean-up.

‘Chaos’

In an unusual direct intervention, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Nayan ordered “authorities to quickly work on studying the condition of infrastructure throughout the UAE and to limit the damage caused”, official media said.

Sheikh Mohamed also gave orders for affected families to be transferred to safe locations, said a statement carried by the WAM news agency.