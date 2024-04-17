At least one dead after heavy rains set off flash floods in UAE

DUBAI - Authorities and communities across the United Arab Emirates were clearing debris on April 17 after a torrential downpour killed at least one person and caused damage to homes and businesses.

The UAE witnessed a record rainfall with 254 mm falling in Al Ain on April 16 in less than 24 hours, according to the national meteorology centre. That was the most since records began in 1949, before the country was established in 1971.

Although heavy rains had eased by late on April 16, disruptions continued on April 17, with Emirates airline suspending check-in for passengers departing Dubai airport until midnight.

Dubai International Airport, one of the world’s busiest, said it was facing significant disruptions after the heavy rains delayed or diverted flights and had impacted flight crews.

Passengers departing Dubai were advised against heading to the airport and to check their flight status with their airline.

“We are working hard to recover operations as quickly as possible in very challenging conditions,” the airport wrote on X.

Emirates said passengers who were already in transit would continue to be processed but warned that delays to departures and arrivals should be expected. The Dubai airport website showed hours-long delays for some arrival and departure flights.