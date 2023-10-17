Biden’s Israel visit is fraught with danger. So why is he making the trip?

LONDON – US President Joe Biden’s decision to visit Israel just as it is poised to launch a massive ground invasion of Gaza is designed to signal America’s extensive diplomatic involvement in managing the current Middle East crisis.

For although Mr Biden’s visit is officially presented as an effort to “reaffirm the United States’ solidarity with Israel and our ironclad commitment to its security” – as Secretary of State Antony Blinken put it – the American President’s trip serves two very specific strategic purposes: to lean on the Israelis to be careful in their Gaza intervention and to deter Iran.