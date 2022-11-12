Bahrain heads to polls without opposition candidates

DUBAI - Bahrainis headed to the polls on Saturday, but a ban on opposition candidates means the elections will bring no meaningful change despite a record number of people vying for seats, rights groups said.

More than 330 candidates, including a record 73 women, are competing to join the 40-seat council of representatives - the Lower House of Parliament that advises King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa, who has ruled since his father died in March 1999.

This is up from the 293 people - including 41 women - who ran for Parliament in the last election in 2018.

But the country, ruled by a Sunni dynasty, has barred its two main opposition groups from fielding candidates - the Shi’ite Al-Wefaq and secular Waad parties, which were dissolved in 2016 and 2017.

“This election will not introduce any change,” said Mr Ali Abdulemam, a UK-based Bahraini human rights activist.

“Without the opposition, we will not have a healthy country,” he told AFP.

Nearly 350,000 people were eligible to vote in the polls, which opened at 8am (1pm Singapore time on Saturday) and were due to close at 8pm.

Yet restrictions have ignited calls for a boycott of the elections, which come more than a decade after a 2011 crackdown on Shi’ite-led protesters demanding political reforms.

Since then, authorities have imprisoned hundreds of dissidents - including Al-Wefaq’s leader Sheikh Ali Salman - and stripped many of their citizenship.

Official websites hacked

A hacking operation on Friday targeted the websites of Parliament and the state news agency, which were restored on Saturday, as well as the official elections website, which remained down as of 9.30am local time.

The Interior Ministry said on Twitter the sites were “targeted to hinder the elections and circulate negative messages in desperate attempts” to discourage voting.

The identity of the hackers was not immediately clear.

Amnesty International said on Thursday the vote would be held in an “environment of political repression”.

“In Bahrain today, there is no genuine political opposition,” said Amnesty’s deputy regional director Amna Guellali.

Manama insists that “the kingdom does not tolerate discrimination, persecution or the promotion of division based on ethnicity, culture or faith”.

It claims neighbouring Iran trains infiltrators and armed groups in order to topple the government, an accusation Teheran denies.