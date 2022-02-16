Israel PM hails 'new model' of relations on landmark Bahrain visit

MANAMA (AFP) - Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday (Feb 15) that his landmark visit to Bahrain offered a "new model" of Israeli-Arab relations, part of a goal of creating a regional "ring of alliances".

"This was a very successful visit, warm reception, strong connection, very open atmosphere," Mr Bennett said at the end of his visit to the small, oil-rich Gulf country, 17 months after Israel and Bahrain ended decades of tensions to normalise ties.

It was the latest diplomatic breakthrough since several Arab states under the US-brokered 2020 Abraham Accords ended their isolation of Israel, despite the ongoing Israel-Palestinian conflict.

Mr Bennett, the first Israeli head of government to visit Bahrain, said the trip had offered a very "different atmosphere in the Arab-Israeli relationship" than in the past.

"It is a new model, it is a good model," he said.

Israel's new alliances reflect the fact that major Arab Gulf powers, the Jewish state and their common ally the United States share an animosity toward Iran and concerns about its nuclear programme.

"My goal is to create a ring of alliances between Israel and Arab countries in the region," Mr Bennett said as he wrapped up his visit on Tuesday evening.

Earlier, he met with King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa and Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, who is also prime minister of the island nation.

Both accepted an invitation to visit Israel in the "near future", Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdellatif al-Zayani said.

'Seeing my family'

Mr Bennett, who discussed "deepening cooperation" in meetings with the defence and other ministers, praised Bahrain's "moderate" leaders who are looking out for "the prosperity of their own people".

An island nation and ally of top regional power Saudi Arabia, Bahrain hosts the US Navy's Fifth Fleet.

Mr Bennett also met with the US commander Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, the premier's office said, stressing the fleet's role in maintaining regional stability in the face of threats.

Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates became only the third and fourth Arab states - following Egypt and Jordan - to establish ties with Israel in the pacts negotiated under then US president Donald Trump. Bennett visited the UAE in December.