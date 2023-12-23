Anguish grows for families of Gaza’s Christians days before Christmas

JERUSALEM – Mr Khalil Sayegh lives in the United States and for days he anxiously awaited news of his family who had taken refuge in Gaza churches to escape the Israel-Hamas war.

A few days before Christmas, he learnt that his father had died due to a lack of medical care, Mr Sayegh said by telephone from Washington, DC, where he works as a political analyst.

“I was told by a relative… who had learned it from a priest,” he said.

The news left him feeling shattered, he said, adding that he has yet to speak to other relatives stuck in Gaza, which has been under heavy Israeli bombardment since Hamas’ bloody Oct 7 attacks.

Mobile and Internet services, as well as electricity, have been largely disrupted in the Palestinian territory since the war broke out.

“Days go by without us having any news,” said Mr Sayegh, 29.

“We live with fear… not knowing if they are dead or alive, if they have food and water or if they are hungry.”

Mr Sayegh’s family – his parents, two sisters and a brother – are among the 1.9 million people the United Nations estimates have been displaced in the territory of 2.4 million.

His parents and one sister took shelter at the Catholic Holy Family Church in Gaza City, while his younger brother stayed in Khan Younis as he needs kidney dialysis.

His other sister fled to the nearby Saint Porphyrius Greek Orthodox church with her husband and two children. While there, she gave birth to a third child, a boy named Khader.

“I haven’t even seen a picture of him. All I know is that he exists,” Mr Sayegh said.

About 7,000 Christians lived in Gaza before the Islamist movement Hamas took control of the Palestinian territory in 2007, according to the Gaza authorities. Now they number around 1,000.

The Hamas government says more than 20,000 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched air strikes and a ground offensive. Most of the dead are women and children.

It came in retaliation for Hamas’ Oct 7 attack that killed about 1,140 people in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

The war has reduced much of Gaza to rubble and put out of action most of its hospitals, particularly in the north of the territory, the UN says.

Food, medicine, water and fuel are hard to come by.