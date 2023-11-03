‘No income, no life’: Jerusalem’s Old City suffers as war rages

JERUSALEM - The once bustling streets of Jerusalem’s Old City have fallen eerily quiet, with the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas keeping away tourists and their much-needed cash.

In the maze-like warren of shopping streets that surrounds the city’s holy sites, most businesses remained shuttered, nearly four weeks into the war.

The few remaining shopkeepers brave enough to open their stores wait day after day for tourists that have yet to return.

“There is no tourism industry any more,” said Mr Marwan Attieh, 48, a third-generation tour guide and souvenir shop owner. “We have families, we have children... (There is) no business, no income, no revenue, no life. How can you spend money, if you don’t have money?“

The walled Old City in annexed east Jerusalem is home to some of the holiest sites for Christians, Jews and Muslims and has drawn pilgrims and travellers for centuries.

Yet Jerusalem’s lucrative tourism sector has all but collapsed since Oct 7, when Hamas militants from Gaza stormed across the border in an attack that killed at least 1,400 people, according to Israeli officials.

Following the onslaught, Israel has struck back hard at the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip with a relentless bombing campaign that has killed more than 9,000 people, mainly civilians, according to the territory’s Hamas-run health ministry.

The Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where most Christians believe Jesus was crucified and buried, stood largely empty on Thursday, other than the occasional priest stirring in its cavernous halls.

“Before, this place was really alive, full of people praying and offering their problems to God and in general very spiritual,” said Mr Pietro Mazzocco, a 31-year-old Italian seminary student studying in Jerusalem. “And now it’s completely empty, as you can see here. There are no people.”

While many flights to Israel have been suspended and tour packages cancelled, a few tourists managed to reach the largely deserted Old City.