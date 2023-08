Massive wildfire moving closer to capital of Canada's North-west Territories

YELLOWKNIFE, Northwest Territories – A huge wildfire in northern Canada is creeping closer to the capital of the North-west Territories and could reach the outskirts of Yellowknife by the weekend unless rain comes, the territorial government said on Wednesday.

Canada is enduring its worst-ever wildfire season with more than 1,000 active fires burning across the country, including 230 in the North-west Territories.

Thousands of residents of the sparsely-populated territory have been forced to evacuate from smaller communities and the hamlet of Enterprise near the Alberta border was almost entirely destroyed by a blaze that swept through on Sunday.

North-west Territories Premier Caroline Cochrane said some Yellowknife residents were preemptively leaving the city, but urged people to remain calm and warned that highways could close suddenly because of the fire risk.

“I’ve never seen so many vehicles leaving town,” Premier Cochrane said. “There’s all kinds of rumours out there, but be ready and evacuate if necessary. Be calm. Do not panic.”

Yellowknife has a population of around 20,000 people and lies 400km south of the Arctic circle.

NWT Fire said the 163,000 ha wildfire is currently 17km from Yellowknife and would likely reach Highway 3, the only highway connecting the city to the rest of Canada, on Thursday. Some areas along the highway have already been ordered to evacuate.

“There is risk to the City of Yellowknife. Our team, alongside the City of Yellowknife, are doing everything possible to slow the growth of this fire and protect the community,” NWT Fire said.

The North-west Territories declared a state of emergency on late Tuesday, and the Canadian military has been mobilized to help tackle the blazes and airlift some residents to safety.

Premier Cochrane spoke to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about the wildfire situation on Wednesday afternoon. Mr Trudeau reaffirmed the federal government’s ongoing commitment to help the territory, according to a readout of their conversation.

Western Canada is enduring a heat wave that saw 19 daily heat records broken on Tuesday and is fuelling hundreds of out-of-control wildfires.