Evacuation order issued for western Canadian town as wildfire crosses over from US

The wildfire is approximately 4 kilometres from Osoyoos and is currently estimated to be 885 hectares in size. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
31 min ago
Published
32 min ago

OSOYOOS - An evacuation order for the Canadian town of Osoyoos and its surrounding district in the province of British Columbia had been issued late Saturday night due to an out-of-control wildfire that has crossed the border from the US state of Washington.

The wildfire, called Eagle Bluff, is approximately 4 kilometres from Osoyoos and is currently estimated to be 885 hectares in size on the Canadian side of the border, according to the British Columbia Wildfire Service.

It was estimated to be around 2,000 hectares in size on the US side by the BC Wildfire Service.

Osoyoos has an area population of about 6,700, according to an Osoyoos economic development website.

“There are Initial Attack crew personnel, several single resources, two helicopters, structure protection personnel and heavy equipment responding to the incident,” BC Wildfire Service said on Sunday.

The evacuation order covers the area north of the Canada-United States border to the intersection of Highway 97 and Highway 3, as well as west and north along Highway 3. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Third firefighter dies battling massive blazes in Canada
Wildfires ‘off the charts’ in Canada as temperatures climb

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top