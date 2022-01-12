Kazakh president fires rare criticism at predecessor

ALMATY (AFP) - Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev issued rare criticism of his long-ruling predecessor on Tuesday (Jan 11).

The oil-rich country's descent into chaos has laid bare infighting at the top of a government once dominated by Mr Tokayev's mentor, 81-year-old Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The older man retains the constitutional status of Leader of the Nation despite stepping down from the presidency in 2019.

Addressing lawmakers in a video conference broadcast live, Mr Tokayev fired an eyebrow-raising broadside at Mr Nazarbayev as the post-Soviet country reels from unprecedented violence that began with peaceful protests over an energy price hike.

Mr Tokayev, 68, said Mr Nazarbayev's rule had created "a layer of wealthy people, even by international standards".

"The time has come to pay tribute to the people of Kazakhstan and help them on a systematic and regular basis," Mr Tokayev added, noting that "very profitable companies" would be asked to pay money into a state fund.

"The current system is oriented towards major structures and is based on the principle: Everything for friends and laws for everyone else," he said.

Both Kazakhstan and Russia have framed last week's unrest that left dozens dead and almost 10,000 people arrested as a coup attempt assisted by foreign terrorists, but have provided little supporting evidence.

United Nations-mandated independent human rights experts on Tuesday criticised the Kazakh security forces' "unrestrained use of force" and said they were concerned that Mr Tokayev had chosen to describe the protesters as "bandits and terrorists".

Such terms "should not be used to silence those who do not share the government's opinion, who are protesting about social and economic conditions, and expressing political views", they said.

In an address to the nation last week, Mr Tokayev said 20,000 armed bandits had attacked Almaty and authorised his forces to shoot to kill without warning.

France, which currently holds the European Union's rotating presidency, called for Kazakhstan's sovereignty to be fully respected, and urged talks to de-escalate the situation.

Following a request from career diplomat Tokayev, the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) deployed troops to bring about order and shore up the authorities.

On Tuesday, Mr Tokayev announced "a phased withdrawal" would begin in two days and take "no more than 10 days".

Mr Tokayev appeared to further bolster his position by backing acting prime minister Alikhan Smailov to take on the job permanently - a nomination that won the unanimous support of lawmakers.

Former national security committee chief Karim Masimov - a key Nazarbayev ally viewed as perpetuating the retired president's influence over the government - was arrested on treason charges Saturday in connection with the unrest.