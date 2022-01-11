Russia-led troops to begin leaving Kazakhstan in two days: President Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN, KAZAKHSTAN (AFP) - Kazakhstan President Kassym Jomart Tokayev said on Tuesday (Jan 11) that a contingent of Russia-led forces would begin leaving the troubled Central Asian country in two days, with the pullout to take no more than 10 days.

"The main mission of the CSTO peacekeeping forces has been successfully completed," Mr Tokayev said, referring to troops of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO).

"In two days, a phased withdrawal of the CSTO united peacekeeping contingent will begin. The withdrawal process of the contingent will take no more than 10 days," he said, addressing the government and Parliament in a videoconference call broadcast live.